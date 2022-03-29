Driver Killed After Truck Falls Off Ramp, Lands on I-95 Near Fort Lauderdale: FHP

A death investigation continues Tuesday morning after a truck fell off of the ramp to I-95 near Fort Lauderdale and landed in a construction zone.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the silver Chevy Silverado was traveling west on State Road 84 when it collided with a concrete barrier as it tried to get on the northbound lanes of I-95.

The truck went over the wall and landed on its side in a construction area of the interstate below. It hit a concrete post, which fell and hit a white Dodge Ram.

FHP confirmed the driver of the Silverado, a 31-year-old man from Davie, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. Investigators have not released his name at this time.

The driver of the Ram truck, a 39-year-old man from Boynton Beach, was not injured.

Troopers said no lanes of traffic were impacted by the crash as an investigation continues.

