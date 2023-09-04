Driver killed, another arrested after high-speed Lamborghini crash on 79th Street Causeway

One driver was killed and another arrested after a high-speed crash involving a Lambroghini and multiple other vehicles on the 79th Street Causeway Monday night, Miami Police said.

The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northeast 79th Street near the bridge close to the Pelican Harbor Marina.

According to an arrest report, the driver of a Lamborghini Urus was going westbound at a high rate of speed and tried to make an evasive maneuver to avoid rear-ending a Hyundai Elantra.

The driver lost control and hit the Elantra, causing both vehicles to rotate and slide to the top of the bridge, the report said.

The Elantra hit the curb and ejected the driver, who hit a street light pole, the report said. The driver, whose identity wasn't released, was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger who was in the Elantra was also hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Lamborghini rolled onto its side and slid some 290 feet, hitting a Ford Escape then a Ford F-250 pickup, the report said.

The driver of the Lamborghini, identified as 24-year-old Alejandro F. Hall, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken into custody, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alejandro F. Hall

Police had said at least one person was detained while trying to leave the scene.

Hall was later booked into jail on charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, and causing death while driving without a license or with a suspended license, the report said.

"Due to the extensive damage of vehicles 1 and 2 and the distance both vehicles traveled post collision, the driver of vehicle #1 was traveling way over the posted 35 mph speed limit sign," the report said.

The report noted Hall had slurred speech and "an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person." Two bottles of alcohol were also found inside the Lamborghini, the report said.

Police took two blood samples from Hall and DUI manslaughter charges could be added, depending on the toxicology results, the report said.

The report said Hall had a suspended Georgia driver's license related to a DUI and was only allowed to drive to and from work, school and the doctor under a DUI permit restriction in place until May 23, 2024.