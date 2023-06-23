Driver killed in 4-car crash on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

A driver was killed in a four-vehicle crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 826 near Interstate 75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were four vehicles involved in the crash: a gray Honda, a silver Nissan, a silver Volkswagen, and a white Ford.

All four vehicles were traveling south on State Road 826 within the center outside lane when traffic came to a stop. The driver of the Honda failed to stop in time for traffic ahead and as a result, the Honda collided into the Nissan, FHP officials said.

#TrafficAlert: The southbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shutdown at NW 154 ST.



Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal crash.



Motorists should seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/A7PxHBEsQK — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) June 23, 2023

The initial collision caused a series of secondary crashes to occur with the other vehicles, the FHP said.

Officials confirmed the driver of the Nissan, an adult Hispanic man, died on scene as a result of his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

All southbound lanes of State Road 826 were closed as a result, and traffic was being diverted onto Northwest 154th Street.

Traffic cameras show cars bumper-to-bumper driving past the crash on the right shoulder during heavy morning rush hour.

But video captured by NBC6 shows the complete destruction of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash.

Troopers were on scene investigating the crash, but were urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.