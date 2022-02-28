Broward

Driver Killed in Crash Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport: BSO

By NBC 6

An investigation is underway after a car crash early Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport killed one person.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the single car crash just after 3 a.m. near South Federal Highway and Griffin Road.

BSO Fire Rescue also responded and attempted to rescue the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released their identity at this time.

Police are investigating the details surrounding the crash at this time, including if speed played a role.

