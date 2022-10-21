Driver Killed in Crash That Closed SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead

All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike were closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. A white Buick was traveling southbound when it collided with a barrier wall and later a guardrail.

The female driver was not wearing her seatbelt and struck the steering wheel, according to FHP officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

The male passenger suffered minor injuries. His identity was not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour before the roadway reopened around 8:30 a.m.