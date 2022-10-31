Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek

One person was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Coconut Creek.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Black Land Rover Discovery was traveling on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate speed just north of Coconut Creek Parkway while a 2013 White Kia Optima was driving right in front of it in the center lane.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Land Rover hit the rear of the Kia that a 23-year-old woman was driving, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The man's car flipped several times, causing the man to be ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman had no reported injuries, according to FHP. Officials did not release the identity of either person involved.

This is still an ongoing investigation.