Driver Killed in Fiery 3-Car Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating a fiery three-car crash Friday morning that left one driver dead in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 1 and Southwest 232nd Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

During the crash, one of the cars was pushed into a concrete light pole and burst into flames not far from a gas station, officials said.

The driver of the car was killed at the scene. Authorities haven't released the driver's identity.

Footage showed the mangled wreckage of the car wrapped around the pole, along with a red pickup truck nearby that was also damaged.

FHP officials said the crash remained under investigation.