Driver Killed in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street.

Officials said a silver Lexus sedan lost control and went through a guardrail before traveling off the roadway and catching fire on a nearby embankment.

The driver, who was the only person inside, died on scene. FHP did not release the victim's identity or further details surrounding the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All lanes were closed starting at Northwest 125nd Street and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.