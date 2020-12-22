South Florida

Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramp to I-595 in Davie

FHP investigating crash that left 61-year-old Fort Lauderdale man dead

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash in Davie Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man was driving an SUV on the State Road 84 westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 595 when the crash happened around 5:40 a.m.

According to an FHP report, the SUV swerved for an unknown reason, struck a crash attenuator also known as a crash cushion, and overturned on the ramp.

The driver, a 61-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was killed at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

