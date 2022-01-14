Man Shot, Killed While Behind Wheel in SW Miami-Dade

A driver was shot and killed while two children were in the car with him Friday evening in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 152nd Street, just blocks from Zoo Miami.

Police said the driver of a gray Lexus drove up to the victim's vehicle, opened fire, then drove off westbound on 152nd Street. Dashcam from a car nearby captured the barrage of bullets.

"This person was brazen enough to open fire at an intersection in the middle of commute time, with total disregard of who he could have killed," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "In this case, he could have killed a 1-year-old."

A 5-year-old child and a woman were also in the victim's vehicle, police said. The passengers were not injured.

Police did not release the victim's identity.

The Miami-Dade COVID-19 testing site at Zoo Miami was shut down temporarily for the rest of the night due to the police activity, the county announced.