Driver killed, suspects in custody after Pompano Beach crash

Authorities are investigating a crash in Pompano Beach that left a driver dead and suspects in custody late Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the Copans Road exit northbound near Interstate 95, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said a vehicle with five occupants were exiting Copans Road when there was a collision with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.

The five occupants of the other vehicle received injuries listed as not life-threatening.

Officials said those five occupants had been involved in some sort of incident that began in Hallandale Beach and ended with the fatal crash.

Details about that incident haven't been released.

Footage from the crash scene showed a dark-colored vehicle with heavy front-end damage near a silver sedan that was also damaged. Deputies and Hallandale Beach Police officers were at the scene.

BSO officials said subjects were in custody but it's unknown what possible charges they could face.

No other information was immediately known.