Miami-Dade County

Driver license reinstatement initiative to go into effect in Miami-Dade for 4th year

Introduced by Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez Barquin, Operation Green Light starts on April 20 and ends on May 4.

By NBC6

To help reduce the number of suspended driver licenses in Miami-Dade County, an initiative is returning for a fourth year.

According to Barquin, during the time Operation Green Light is active, collection fees will be waived, which will allow residents to use the savings for everyday essentials.

"This marks the fourth time I’ve had the privilege of offering this large-scale event to the residents of Miami-Dade County, and the previous results have been outstanding," he said. "To date, OGL has helped customers resolve over 17,000 cases, with a total savings of more than $1,053,548 in collection fees. 

A person's driver's license is usually suspended if they have outstanding traffic citations or unresolved criminal court costs.

The following locations where Operation Green Light will be available include the following:

  • Coral Gables District Court
  • Hialeah District Court
  • Joseph Caleb Center Court
  • Lawson E.  Thomas Courthouse Center
  • North Dade Justice Center
  • Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building
  • South Dade Government Center

