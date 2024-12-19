Miami Gardens

Driver nearly 4 times legal limit in fatal Miami Gardens DUI crash: Police

Yves Erold Altieri, 53, of Opa-locka, surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was booked into jail on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Miami Gardens Police said

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who was nearly four times the legal limit when he crashed into a Miami Gardens construction site last month, killing a worker, has surrendered to face DUI manslaughter and other charges, police said.

Yves Erold Altieri, 53, of Opa-locka, surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was booked into jail on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Miami Gardens Police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE
Yves Erold Altieri
Miami-Dade Corrections
Yves Erold Altieri

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. back on Nov. 18 and left 31-year-old Eduardo Meridas Llanas dead, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to an arrest report, the incident began when Altieri slammed into a car parked at a red light on Northwest 27th Avenue at Northwest 183rd Street.

The other driver pulled over and tried to make Altieri stop but Altieri fled, the report said.

Altieri was followed by the other driver who eventually stopped as Altieri was "driving erratically at a high rate of speed, changing lanes aggressively, swerving between vehicles, and forcing other drivers to brake abruptly to avoid collisions," the report said.

Local

Broward County Public Schools 25 mins ago

‘Alyssa's Alert' panic buttons, named for Parkland victim, coming to Broward Schools

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Hollywood porch pirate arrested after he was caught red-handed with packages: Police

A short time later, Altieri crashed into the construction zone in the 16400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

A construction worker, Llanes, had just arrived and had unbuckled his seatbelt to get out of his vehicle when Altieri's speeding car slammed into his vehicle from behind, the report said.

Two other workers who were standing nearby had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Llanes was airlifted to Aventura Hospital with serious head and neck injuries, and was pronounced dead on Nov. 21

Altieri was also hospitalized and while at the hospital, he showed signs of being drunk "including a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and/or person, bloodshot-glassy eyes, slurred speech, and confusion," the report said.

A toxicology report showed he had a blood alcohol level of .305, nearly four times Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

Investigators also found Altieri was driving with only a learner's license, the report said.

Altieri later told police he didn't remember being involved in the first crash, the report said.

Altieri was booked into jail and appeared before a judge Wednesday, who appointed him a public defender and set his bond at $150,000.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us