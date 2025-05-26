The driver of a van was killed in a rollover crash involving a Tesla and one other car on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach on Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Cypress Creek Road when, according to FHP, the driver of a black Tesla Model Y hit a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 5000 from behind.

The Sprinter van then collided with a Cadillac ATS and rolled over, ejecting the van's driver.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP has not named him as they are still notifying family members.

The Tesla came to a stop facing south on the express lane delineators, FHP said. The Cadillac landed on the outside grass shoulder. Neither of those drivers were hurt.

Authorities said the Tesla driver "did not take driver action to avoid" the van, but it was not immediately clear if the 27-year-old Miami man behind the wheel could face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.