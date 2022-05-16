Driver of SUV Hit by Plane in Fiery Crash on Miami Bridge Identified

Police have identified the driver of an SUV that was hit by a small plane when it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami over the weekend.

Aida Kazakova, 34, of Sunny Isles Beach, was behind the wheel of the maroon SUV when it was hit head-on by the single-engine Cessna 172 on the bridge Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.

Two children, ages 6 and 2, were in the SUV with Kazakova at the time of the crash, police said.

All three were taken to a local hospital for evaluation but miraculously escaped without serious injuries, police said.

NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports from Jackson Memorial Hospital about the condition of the 5 people injured after a small plane crash.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said three people were onboard the plane when it lost engine power and crashed on the bridge and erupted in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the flames they discovered the body of 36-year-old Narciso Torres in the wreckage of the plane. Torres was a veteran Miami air traffic controller.

The two other people who were on the plane were able to get out and were hospitalized. Their identities haven't been released.

The plane had departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport with a planned destination of Key West International Airport.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.