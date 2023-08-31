Pembroke Pines

Driver opened fire on man and two kids during Pembroke Pines road-rage shooting: Police

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9500 block of Sheridan Street

By Brian Hamacher

A driver who opened fire on a man and his two children during a road-rage shooting in Pembroke Pines is facing serious charges, police said.

Joshua Alion Ter Louw-Heflin, 33, was arrested on charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault and child neglect, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public, Broward jail records showed.

Joshua Alion Ter Louw-Heflin

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9500 block of Sheridan Street.

Police said Louw-Heflin was driving on Sheridan Street when he was cut off by the victim's vehicle.

Louw-Heflin then fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle, with the victim and his two children inside, police said.

The man and his children weren't injured.

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed the shooting and immediately stopped Louw-Heflin's vehicle and detained him until officers arrived, police said.

Louw-Heflin was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

In court Thursday, Louw-Heflin's child neglect charges were upgraded to child abuse. He was granted a $176,000 bond.

