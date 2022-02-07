Driver Pulled From Car After Fiery Rollover Wreck in NW Miami-Dade

Crews rescued a driver from their vehicle after a fiery rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 151st Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that when crews arrived, the vehcile was on its side and engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped inside.

Crews were able to get the driver out and transported them to a local hospital, where their condition was unknown.

A pedestrian was also involved in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

