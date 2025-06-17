Driver seriously injured after Brightline train collides with car in Pompano Beach

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a Brightline train hit a car on the tracks in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, at about 3:50 p.m. they received a call reporting a crash involving a car and a Brightline train near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pompano Beach Police said the Brightline train hit the car on the tracks and the car wound up upside down as a result.

The engine block and tire came out of the car and struck the City Commission Chambers smashing the window on the side, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the driver of the vehicle to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

BSO deputies are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.