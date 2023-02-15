Driver Shot By Resident After Miami Gardens Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 FMU Students: Police

A driver accused of killing two Florida Memorial University students in Miami Gardens before leaving the scene on foot was shot by a resident while fleeing, police confirmed Wednesday.

Jerome Harrell, 35, was hospitalized after the Sunday night crash that happened in the 16300 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Police said he was shot by the resident as he trespassed through various yards near the scene.

Miami-Dade Corrections File image of Jerome Harrell

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While he was examined at the hospital, it was determined he'd been hit by a bullet, police said.

Officials haven't said who shot Harrell or whether that person would face charges.

Harrell remains hospitalized but is expected to face two charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The crash killed two young women, identified as Asiayanna Green and Shar’raiyah Story. Green and Story were freshmen at FMU, family members said.

Police said the two young women were walking southbound in the roadway when they were struck by a silver Infiniti.

The driver, Harrell, got out of the car and fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

According to an arrest report, a witness who saw the aftermath of the crash found both bodies laying in the roadway, with the suspect nearby.

The witness said "as the defendant approached the body in the center lane, he immediately turned back southbound, and began to run from the scene," the report said.

A second witness said he heard Harrell yell "What just hit me?" the report said.

One neighbor, Roberto Rojas, said a man came running through his yard that night and broke his fence, moments after the crash.

Although Harrell remains hospitalized, his case came up in bond court Wednesday. Harrell posted bond from the hospital but it's unclear if prosecutors will try to file a motion for pre-trial detention.