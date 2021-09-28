Driver Sought After Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Homestead

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist then fled the scene in Homestead earlier this month.

The crash happened the evening of Sept. 4 on N. Krome Avenue, Homestead Police officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim was riding the bicycle southbound when he entered the travel lane of a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck and was fatally struck. His identity wasn't released.

Police released surveillance footage Tuesday showing the incident. It stops just before impact.

The truck fled the scene, and now police are searching for the driver.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.