Caught on Camera

Driver Sought After Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Homestead

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist then fled the scene in Homestead earlier this month.

The crash happened the evening of Sept. 4 on N. Krome Avenue, Homestead Police officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim was riding the bicycle southbound when he entered the travel lane of a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck and was fatally struck. His identity wasn't released.

Police released surveillance footage Tuesday showing the incident. It stops just before impact.

Local

Florida 52 mins ago

Lawsuit Challenges Florida's Gambling Agreement With Seminole Tribe

Florida 1 hour ago

False Alarm During Active Shooter Training at Florida Base

The truck fled the scene, and now police are searching for the driver.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade CountyHomestead
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us