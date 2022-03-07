Driver Sought After Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Tamarac

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Rock Island Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the man was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed homicide investigators at the scene and the body covered by a yellow tarp on the side of the road.

The incident remains under investigation.

