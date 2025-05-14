Fort Lauderdale

Driver sought after crashing into Fort Lauderdale home then fleeing

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a driver who crashed their car into a house and then fled Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a two-vehicle crash happened on Northwest 13th Street and 7th Avenue, where one of the cars slammed into a home.

The driver of that car then ran away from the scene and is being sought by police, Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed.

There were no injuries.

A building inspector was at the scene to check the house, which was later deemed unsafe.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

