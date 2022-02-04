Driver Sought After Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Sunrise

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Sunrise Friday morning before fleeing the scene.

Sunrise Police said they received a call around 6:20 a.m. that the bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Nob Hill Road.

Footage showed investigators inspecting the mangled bicycle pieces on the side of the roadway.

The victim was rushed to Broward General Hospital where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and they're working to get a description of the vehicle and driver.

No other information was immediately known.

