Driver Sought After Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in West Park

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in West Park early Friday.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim may have been lying in the road when he was struck by a car, believed to be a 2017 or newer Mercedes-Benz, which fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven't released his name but family members identified him as Diontre Neary.

"I’m hurt, I’m hurt, because he’s so well known, I’m hurt, this boy call me every day, every day," aunt Peggy Adderley said. "But for someone to hit him from behind and just leave him, I can’t, I can’t get over, please somebody knows something, please, my family is hurt, I have to go tell his daddy."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.