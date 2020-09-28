Driver Sought After Man on ATV Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami-Dade

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on an ATV was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade late Sunday.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Southwest 40th Street near Southwest 94th Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials said the victim, whose name wasn't released, was operating the Yahama ATV when he was involved in a collision with a silver KIA sedan.

The victim was ejected from the ATV and killed at the scene. The KIA fled the scene.

The FHP said the crash is under investigation and they're still searching for the driver.