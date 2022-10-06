allapattah

Driver Sought After Man Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 21st Terrace in Allapattah

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Miami late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 21st Terrace in Allapattah.

Miami Police officials said officers responded and found a man who'd been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Police said they're still investigating.

