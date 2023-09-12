Driver sought after teen friends hurt in motorcycle hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

Family members are hoping a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck two teen friends in Fort Lauderdale will be caught soon after the girls were left with serious injuries.

Bridget McGrath said she wants justice after a man riding a motorcycle crashed into her daughter and her daughter’s friend, stopped for a few moments, then rode off.

The incident happened on August 4th, when McGrath said she was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Fort Myers with her daughter Vivienne and her daughter’s friend Audrey.

She said the motorcycle slammed into them on A1A and Granada Street and took off.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

McGrath said the impact sent Audrey flying several feet through the air and also resulted in her daughter having multiple injuries and bruises on her legs.

"I was so scared for the well-being of both the girls,” McGrath said. “I just remember hearing my screams in my head."

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed a small motorcycle going south down A1A then suddenly nearby cars stop after the teens are hit.

A police report said an officer who responded canvassed the area but didn't find the motorcycle or rider.

McGrath said the driver needs to turn himself in.

"Step up and take accountability because this will haunt you for the rest of your life," the mother said.