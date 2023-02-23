Driver Sought After Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami

Authorities are searching for a driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace.

Miami Police officials said the woman, a pedestrian, was struck and killed. Her identity wasn't released.

Police are reviewing video in the area and trying to find the suspect.

No other information was immediately released.

