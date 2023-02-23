Miami

Driver Sought After Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

Authorities are searching for a driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace.

Miami Police officials said the woman, a pedestrian, was struck and killed. Her identity wasn't released.

Police are reviewing video in the area and trying to find the suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was immediately released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us