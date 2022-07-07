Driver Sought After Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run

Authorities are searching for hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Powerline Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene and found the woman unresponsive and lying in the northbound lanes of the road.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity wasn't released.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives believe the woman was struck in the northbound lanes of North Powerline Road and projected northbound to her final resting location.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver to call them at 954-321-4845.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest is also being offered through Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 954-493-TIPS.