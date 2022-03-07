Driver Sought After Woman Struck and Killed Crossing Lauderhill Street

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman who was crossing the street in Lauderhill before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of W. Broward Boulevard.

Lauderhill Police officials said the woman was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a dark grey Range Rover Velar with Florida tag 98AMZH.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was brought to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her identity wasn't released.

Police are searching for the driver of the SUV, which is missing the front emblem and should have front-end and windshield damage, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-714-3133.

