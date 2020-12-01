Broward County

Driver Sought in Hollywood Hit-and-Run That Left Elderly Man on Mobility Scooter Dead

Hollywood Police

Police are hoping new surveillance images will lead them to a driver who struck and killed an elderly man on a mobility scooter and fled the scene.

Hollywood Police on Tuesday released the images of the SUV they believe was involved in the incident that happened around 2:15 a.m. on June 11 in the 2800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The vehicle, believed to be a white GMC Yukon XL or similar vehicle, was last seen entering Interstate 95 after the incident, police said.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

It's believed the vehicle had damage on the lower right front and lower right side.

Police didn't release the victim's name or exact age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood
Police Department at 954-764-4357.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us