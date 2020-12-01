Driver Sought in Hollywood Hit-and-Run That Left Elderly Man on Mobility Scooter Dead

Police are hoping new surveillance images will lead them to a driver who struck and killed an elderly man on a mobility scooter and fled the scene.

Hollywood Police on Tuesday released the images of the SUV they believe was involved in the incident that happened around 2:15 a.m. on June 11 in the 2800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The vehicle, believed to be a white GMC Yukon XL or similar vehicle, was last seen entering Interstate 95 after the incident, police said.

It's believed the vehicle had damage on the lower right front and lower right side.

Police didn't release the victim's name or exact age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood

Police Department at 954-764-4357.