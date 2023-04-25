Driver Sought in NW Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera That Left Man Hospitalized

Police are searching for a driver behind a hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera and left a man hospitalized.

The incident happened back on January 27 shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 75th Street.

Surveillance footage released by Miami-Dade Police on Tuesday showed the pedestrian, 31-year-old Angel Moreno, walking on the street when he's struck by a dark sedan, which fled the scene.

Moreno was taken to a nearby hospital and is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and finding the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.