Driver struck and killed by motorcycle while trying to cross I-95 in Hollywood

A stranded driver was struck and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Broward early Saturday in an incident that also left the motorcyclist in intensive care, officials said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Hollywood Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old man had his SUV stuck in the center lane because of a crash.

The man tried to cross from the center to the shoulder when suddenly he was hit by a motorcycle.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

FHP officials said the motorcyclist was unable to get out of the way and crashed into the victim.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, then lost control of his bike, spinning counterclockwise before he went airborne and took a major blow to his head.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was taken to the intensive care unit.

The man attempting to cross the highway died on the scene. He was identified as Roy Hallak.

According to a GoFundMe page, he leaves behind a wife and two kids, worked at Chase Bank for 22 years and most recently owned a mobile car wash.

The GoFundMe page also said he touched the lives of countless kids who called him “Coach Roy” for basketball.

So far the page has raised more than $78,000.

FHP officials did not say whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet or if any charges would be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.