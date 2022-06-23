Driver Tried to Flee From I-95 Crash Involving School Bus in Broward: FHP

A driver was taken into custody after he tried to flee the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 95 that involved a school bus full of children in Broward County Thursday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of Stirling Road.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Honda, who witnesses reported had been driving recklessly, collided with a Dodge Ram, which then hit a Ford Fusion.
The Honda lost control and hit a school bus, before the Honda rolled over and came to a rest in the right lane of the highway, officials said.
There were 38 children on the school bus ranging in ages from 7 to 12, but none were injured, officials said.
After the crash, the driver of the Honda abandoned a woman and two kids who were passengers in the rolled over car and fled the scene on foot walking southbound on I-95 before troopers apprehended him, officials said.
The FHP didn't release the Honda driver's identity or say what charges he may face.
