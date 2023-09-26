‘Scared for my life': Driver turns herself in after injuring 2 teens in Miami Beach hit-and-run

Miami Beach Police have arrested the woman who they say is responsible for allegedly hitting two teens with her car and driving off, leaving one of them unconscious on the roadway.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, when Miami Beach Police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Pine Tree Drive.

Calvin Thomas was with his friend Millie Retamoza and two others for teen night at the Scott Rakow Youth Center on Sheridan Avenue.

As they were crossing the intersection, a woman driving a newer model White Nissan Rogue struck the teens and fled the scene, driving northbound on Sheridan Avenue.

“I’m in a lot of pain. If I move too much it really hurts,” said Thomas. “I actually really thought I had passed away at the moment. I really was scared for my life."

City of Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

But on Monday, police arrested Carolina Celeste Arayaortiz, 40, in connection to the incident. At around 10:45 p.m. she walked into the lobby of the Miami Beach Police Department and turned herself in, officials said.

Carolina Celeste Arayaortiz

According to the arrest report, she waived her rights to have an attorney present and gave a statement.

After the incident, Arayaortiz said she panicked and drove off, but felt bad for the kids she struck, especially for Thomas, who she saw being taken out of the middle of the road by his friends.

She was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

According to the arrest report, Arayaortiz had the green light when she struck the teens, launching them forward about 20 feet from the impact.

Retamoza, however, claims that they started crossing when the light was still red, but before they could get to the other side it turned green.

Arayaortiz then pulled over to the side of the street, got out of the car, made contact with one of the victims, and witnessed the other on the ground before she got back in her car and fled.

“After she hit us, she went to the side where were,” said Retamoza. “She got out of her car, and she started like yelling at us saying ‘mami why would you cross on a green light?,” she said. “After I got hit, I got up immediately and when I saw Calvin I just started screaming and crying."

Retamoza, 14, suffered scrapes and had to be put in a neck brace, but Thomas was in worse shape with a cut to his head and a larger cut on his leg.

Thomas’ mom, Sonia Thomas, started a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for her son’s medical bills, so far, they’ve raised nearly $900.

“My son was adopted in Utah and his Medicaid Utah, it won’t cover here in Florida,” she said.

Thomas’ mom said her son will soon need to have reconstructive surgery but she’s thankful he’s alive.

Arayortiz is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crime with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crime with no serious injury.