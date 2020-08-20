Driver Turns Himself in Months After Boy Killed in Valentine's Day Crash

Months after a crash that killed a young boy on Valentine's Day in Homestead, the driver turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Hanskabell Amargos, 42, was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 2-year-old Anthony de Leon Rojo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Amargos told NBC 6 back in February that he was test driving cars for his job at a dealership when he was cut off on US-1 and accidentally stepped on his accelerator and not the brakes.

The toddler was sitting under a tent with his parents and grandmother selling flowers for Valentine's Day when a Dodge Ram came barreling at them.

The boy was trapped underneath the vehicle and dragged several feet. He died before getting to the hospital.

"He's my only son, and he deserves justice," said Judy Rojo, the boy's mother.

Amargos also has a DUI from 2007 and an unresolved speeding ticket from last year -- reasons his family says why he should not have been behind the wheel in the first place. The family intends to file a lawsuit against Amargos and his employer.