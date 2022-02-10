Pompano Beach

Driver Was Allegedly Drunk, Speeding When He Crashed Into Police SUV

A Hialeah man accused of crashing into a police vehicle on New Year's Day in Pompano Beach was driving at high speeds and had a blood alcohol level well above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Milos Blazic allegedly slammed right into the back of an off-duty Margate Police sergeant's SUV just before 5 a.m. at Power Line Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Blazic's BAC level an hour after the crash was 0.149%, prosecutors said, and it went down to 0.108% three hours after.

The black box in the defendant's vehicle revealed that one-half second before the crash, the defendant was traveling at 91 mph. The speed limit is 45. 

A witness said the police vehicle was stopped for the traffic light when the crash occurred, an arrest report said.

The officer suffered a shattered left arm, which required surgery.

Blazic’s attorney surrendered his client's passport to the judge. He’s also being ordered not to drive or drink any alcohol while he awaits trial.

