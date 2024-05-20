Driver was on alleged drinking-spree with date before Miami Shores crash that killed motorcyclist

A man is facing DUI charges after horrific crash killed a motorcyclist in Miami Shores on Sunday morning.

An arrest report released Monday revealed that the suspected drunk driver had been allegedly day-drinking with a date ahead of the crash.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 108th Street and involved several vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police said Carlos Humberto Fabian, of North Bay Village, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on North Miami Avenue approaching Northeast 10th Street when he veered off the roadway and into the southbound lanes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Carlos Fabian mugshot

He then allegedly collided with a Hyundai Sedan and motorcycle that were traveling in those southbound lanes, according to Miami-Dade Police. Fabian's collision with the motorcycle was head-on, according to an arrest report.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Jenkins, died at the scene. He was a father to a 16-year-old.

Jenkins' passenger, Lindsey Laquerre, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. She suffered a broken pelvis, broken femur and head concussion, according to the report.

"She has another operation tomorrow. I spent some time with her. We laughed and talked and everything seems good right now compared to the way she came in and we are hoping that everything will be better," Laquerre's friend, Samuel, told NBC6 on Monday.

Family Photo Bobby Jenkins

An Uber driver who was also involved claimed that Fabian approached him after the crash to apologize for causing the collision.

Detectives discovered a cell phone in Fabian's car that belonged to a woman he had been on a date with, the report stated.

During an interview with the woman, she revealed to detectives that she had been on a date with Fabian from about 3:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. and he mistakenly kept her phone when they parted ways.

She claims the two went to several different locations for alcoholic drinks throughout their time together, the report stated.

Cameras captured the damaged motorcycle on the scene while firefighters could be seen trying to crack open the trunk of another car involved. Crews also appeared to place a white sheet over a body.

Fabian, 41, is facing several DUI charges in connection to the deadly crash. In bond court on Monday, a judge ordered house arrest with a GPS monitor for Fabian and set his bond at $2,000,000.