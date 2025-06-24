Driver who caused 3-car crash in Davie remains on the loose: Police

An investigation is underway in Davie on Tuesday after a driver hit two cars and fled the scene, police said.

According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene along Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue after a three-car crash happened.

Police said the driver of a Black BMW caused the wreck and left a trail of damage as they slammed into the back of a truck that belonged to a barricades company.

NBC6 spoke to a witness, who didn't want to show her face, but said she saw the man that the police were looking for.

“The guy cut through the backyard and my daughter saw, so I went to see because I don’t know who is this guy,” said the witness. "He came up to the side of the house and he looked a little bit scared and then I saw the cop car coming down and I told the cop, 'There’s a guy back there.'"

She then immediately locked the doors.

Police searched the area for the driver who took off but they came up short.

In the chain reaction crash, one of the cars hit the back of a Florida Power and Light truck.

The utility vehicle was parked in the area as crews were working on the power lines.

All the cars were towed away as crews cleaned up the debris from the wreck and no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS