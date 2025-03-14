Miami-Dade County

Driver who fled after almost hitting Sweetwater officer caught after crash: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who fled after nearly hitting a Sweetwater Police officer was taken into custody after crashing and bailing out Thursday night, officials said.

Sweetwater Police officials said the incident began when the officer stopped to assist with a crash as he was heading home.

While he was at the scene, a vehicle appeared to veer off the road, almost hitting the officer.

The officer tried to flag down the vehicle but the driver fled, officials said.

Another officer later spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over but the driver crashed into a fence then took off on foot in the area of Southwest 84th Avenue and Southwest 32nd Street in Westchester, officials said.

Footage showed a white Lexus sedan crashed into a fence outside a home.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies set up a perimeter and took the suspect into custody on charges of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding, officials said.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

