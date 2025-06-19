Homestead

Driver who fled from ICE crashes into building in Homestead: Police

According to Homestead Police, the crash happened at the intersection of West Mowery Drive and Northwest Ninth Avenue

By NBC6

An investigation is underway in Homestead Thursday morning after a driver who fled from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crashed into a building.

According to Homestead Police, the crash happened at the intersection of West Mowery Drive and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Police said that ICE was conducting a traffic stop and the driver fled from agents.

The driver then crashed into a building and took down a light pole, which caused the intersection to be closed in all directions.

Footage at the scene captured crews putting the vehicle onto a tow truck.

No injuries were reported and the driver remains at large.

Homestead
