Driver who killed kids, grandma in alleged 99 mph Miami Gardens crash booked into jail

A driver who was allegedly driving 99 mph when he caused a crash in Miami Gardens that killed multiple children and their grandmother has been booked into jail on vehicular homicide charges, records showed.

Antonio Maurice Wilcox Jr., 25, was booked into the Broward jail on four counts of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Antonio Wilcox Jr.

Wilcox was expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face the charges in the Saturday evening crash that left four people dead and several others critically injured.

Miami Gardens Police officials said five children and three adults were riding in a white Nissan Altima when they were involved in the crash at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a black Kia Sorrento rear-ending the Altima, which then crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Miami Gardens Police said that the driver of the Sorento, Wilcox Jr., was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed.

"Mr. Wilcox was driving at approximately 99 mph, accelerating at the point of impact, the accelerator was all the way down," Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said Tuesday.

Jeanty said Wilcox had alcohol in his system and was being tested for other possible impairment factors.

Among the siblings killed were Kamari Graham, who was celebrating his 10th birthday, 8-year-old Azariah McCall, and 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson.

Their grandmother, 51-year-old Rosa Jones, was also killed in the crash, while another sibling, 13-year-old Ka'Myra Graham, was severely injured and left brain dead, family members said.

The kids' mother, Donika Johnson, and her partner, Ariel Johnson, were also hospitalized.

A 7-year-old boy who is a family friend was also in the car and was hospitalized. His mother identified him as Cyrus Rankin and said Tuesday that he was in critical condition.

Wilcox was hospitalized after the crash but was arrested Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't available.