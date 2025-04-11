Boca Raton

‘Everywhere I looked there was fire': Driver who survived Boca Raton plane crash speaks

Pablo Tafur said he was driving to work near Military Trail and Glades Road when the plane fell out of the sky Friday morning

By Adrian Criscaut and NBC6

A driver who was nearly struck by a small plane as it crashed in Boca Raton Friday morning killing the three people on board said he's lucky to be alive.

Pablo Tafur said he was driving to work near Military Trail and Glades Road when the plane fell out of the sky.

"I saw the plane fly low and continued through and next thing I know it's on top, right in front of me and exploded, impacted right in front of my car and it crashed, I tried to steer out of the way but it was pretty much unavoidable," Tafur said. "Got out of the car that was on fire, through the flames, and made it to safety."

A small plane went down in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia spoke to a witness.

Tafur, who said he had first aid training from the Army, said he tried to help the victims.

"I got out of the car and ran back and tried to help but there was nothing left to help, no one left," he said.

Pablo Tafur's damaged car after the plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025.
Pablo Tafur's damaged car after the plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, went down around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport.

Boca Raton Fire Officials said there were reports that the plane was having mechanical issues before the crash.

All three people on board were killed, officials said.

Images from the scene showed Tafur's car badly burned amid the plane's wreckage.

A damaged car could be seen at the scene of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025.
A damaged car could be seen at the scene of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025.

Tafur, who was sporting a bandage on his arm after the ordeal, said it was shocking to witness.

"It's the sound, kind of like a Kamikaze, world war plane, flying right next to me and then looking at the plane impact on the road and flames just, metal shrapnel everywhere and fire, just everywhere I looked there was fire," he said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

