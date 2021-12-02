Driver Wounded in Shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

Authorities are investigating after a driver was wounded in a shooting on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The 26-year-old victim was driving a white Nissan Altima when someone shot him in the back through the passenger side, FHP officials said.

The driver kept going and exited the Turnpike and eventually came to a stop in the area of Pines Boulevard and Southwest 63rd Terrace.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said they're investigating the shooting and trying to determine what led up to it.

No other information was immediately known.

