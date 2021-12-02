Broward County

Driver Wounded in Shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a driver was wounded in a shooting on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The 26-year-old victim was driving a white Nissan Altima when someone shot him in the back through the passenger side, FHP officials said.

The driver kept going and exited the Turnpike and eventually came to a stop in the area of Pines Boulevard and Southwest 63rd Terrace.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

FBI Searching for Suspect in Miami Bank Robbery

NBC 6 Responds 6 hours ago

Neighborhood Eyesore in Miami Racks Up Over $500K in Fines

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said they're investigating the shooting and trying to determine what led up to it.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFlorida Highway PatrolFlorida's Turnpike
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us