Drivers arrested after shots fired in road rage incident in NW Miami-Dade

The arrest reports indicate both drivers pulled out guns, but only one opened fire.

Two drivers have been arrested following a road rage shooting Monday in northwest Miami Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at a Chevron gas station near Northwest 67th Avenue and 169th Street around 9:20 a.m., after two men got into an altercation while on the road.

The arrest reports indicate both drivers eventually pulled out guns, but only one opened fire.

“Immediately he took action. He got out of his vehicle. He went over to them, he held them at gunpoint until other deputies were able to arrive and they took both subjects into custody," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Deputy Samantha Choon said.

Manuel Valera, the driver accused of opening fire, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm.

The other driver, Altwan Martin, is also facing a weapons charge. He also faces attempted battery after deputies say Martin tried to hit Valera before the guns were drawn.

No one was injured in the shooting but witnesses told NBC6 they heard two to three shots being fired.

“Coincidentally, at the right point in time, the police officer was approaching the red light, I tried lowering my window to get his attention, the second gunshot goes off and that’s when the police officer took control of the situation,” a witness said.

