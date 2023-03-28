Drivers Could Face Harsh Penalties as Illegal Street Racing Takes Over South Florida — Here's What We Know

Street racing, street takeovers and stunt driving incidents are happening all too often on the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

“There’s been individuals with complete lawlessness and disregard for public safety continually doing these street takeovers and stunt driving," said Major Roger Reyes, a spokesperson with Florida Highway Patrol Troop E.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol, stunt driving is on the rise in South Florida.

In the past four years, their data shows 6,641 citations were issued for either street racing/stunt driving (a first-degree misdemeanor) or for actively participating as a spectator (classified as a non-criminal traffic infraction).

Law enforcement is sending a message to drivers that this type of behavior is not a sport and that there are penalties.

“Your vehicle will be impounded, you will be arrested and you will be subject to numerous fines," said Major Reyes.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.

Most recently a group took over the intersection of Broward Boulevard and US1 in Fort Lauderdale and about two weeks ago, a trio was arrested as part of dangerous drifting in a warehouse area of Fort Lauderdale.

Skid marks aren't the only thing left behind with street takeovers, innocent bystanders and participants can be killed or seriously injured.

"With these actions, it’s compromising public safety. You have individuals and spectators standing feet from these vehicles while they’re doing these reckless acts which are compromising lives," said Major Reyes.

Investigators are also asking for the community's help. If you spot these acts out on the road, they suggest you get out of the way and call 911 if you feel unsafe. You can also call *FHP (*347) or there is a new email to report these crimes.

If you have information on an upcoming street takeover event or know of participants in an existing investigation, email: stopracing@flhsmv.gov.

You can remain anonymous and send documentation or videos.

More information on FHP's initiative to combat this issue can be found here.