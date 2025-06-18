Driver's ed students get to cut the line at the DMV with summer program

Remember driver’s education? There was a time when it was a required high school course in Florida. It’s available in some schools as an elective, but it’s no longer the shared experience it once was.

That might change if the long lines and interminable waits at DMV offices continue to be a problem.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During Summer 305, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools summer education program, driver’s ed is offered at three locations and the graduates not only learn safe driving skills, they are given coveted appointments at the DMV to obtain their driver’s licenses.

“That’s very important, I am determined to get license and permit,” said Yasmani Garcia, a student taking the driver’s ed course at Southridge Senior High School.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Students can take the Florida driver’s skills and knowledge exams in the class, they get a discount on auto insurance, and they don’t have to deal with the hassle of dealing with the long waits at the DMV.

“It does give ‘em the opportunity to skip that line at the DMV so an added bonus,” said David Duque, assistant principal at Southridge. “I know my mom, she waited months to get her reservation.”

Duque pointed out another benefit to offering courses such as driver's education,

“Let’s be real, the kids come to school not necessarily for their core classes, they come for some of those fun electives like band, dance, this is just another one of those opportunities that we provide to our students,” Duque said.

If you’re way past high school age and you need a driver’s license, your best bet is to plan way ahead. Go to the DMV website and try to make an appointment, with the understanding that the next available reservation might be several weeks or even months away.