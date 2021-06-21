Drivers Exchange Gunfire in Road Rage Incident on I-95 in Miami-Dade: FHP

Two drivers exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a Toyota Venza and Camry were both driving south on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street around 7 a.m. when there was some sort of road rage incident.

Both drivers opened fire on each other, and both cars were struck but neither driver was injured, FHP officials said.

Photos released by FHP showed both vehicles full of bullet holes.

Florida Highway Patrol

After the altercation, both drivers notified law enforcement, officials said.

Officials haven't said what charges the drivers may face but said the incident remains under investigation.