Florida

Video shows drone drop floatation device for girl struggling in riptide in Florida

Cellphone video captured by Robert Nay showed the unique air rescue

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young girl who was struggling in the water at a beach in Pensacola was saved after a drone carried and dropped a floatation device.

Cellphone video captured by Robert Nay showed the unique air rescue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Nay, three young girls were in the water, swimming on a red flag, when one of them got caught in a riptide.

When the girl started to struggle, Nay said a man who was shark fishing at the beach saw the incident, grabbed a floatation device and flew it out to the girl with his drone.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nay identified the man as Andrew Smith and said he bought the girl enough time until fire rescue crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us