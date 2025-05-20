A young girl who was struggling in the water at a beach in Pensacola was saved after a drone carried and dropped a floatation device.

Cellphone video captured by Robert Nay showed the unique air rescue.

According to Nay, three young girls were in the water, swimming on a red flag, when one of them got caught in a riptide.

When the girl started to struggle, Nay said a man who was shark fishing at the beach saw the incident, grabbed a floatation device and flew it out to the girl with his drone.

Nay identified the man as Andrew Smith and said he bought the girl enough time until fire rescue crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.