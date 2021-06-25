Drone Footage Shows Devastation of Surfside Condo Collapse

Drone footage shows the scope of the destruction left by the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.

The footage gives an up-close look at the pile of rubble and damaged building that remains after Thursday's collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo.

Twisted metal, chunks of concrete and drywall can be seen among the personal effects of those who lived in the building.

At least four people were killed in the collapse, and another 159 remained unaccounted for as of Friday morning.

Rescue workers were searching through the debris Friday for possible survivors.

The cause of the collapse was unknown.