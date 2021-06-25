Surfside

Drone Footage Shows Devastation of Surfside Condo Collapse

The footage gives an up-close look at the pile of rubble and damaged building that remains after Thursday's collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Drone footage shows the scope of the destruction left by the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.

The footage gives an up-close look at the pile of rubble and damaged building that remains after Thursday's collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CONDO COLLAPSE COVERAGE

Surfside 3 hours ago

Surfside Condo Collapse Death Toll Reaches 4, With 159 Unaccounted For As Search Continues

Surfside 2 hours ago

Teen Boy Rescued From Rubble of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified

Twisted metal, chunks of concrete and drywall can be seen among the personal effects of those who lived in the building.

At least four people were killed in the collapse, and another 159 remained unaccounted for as of Friday morning.

Rescue workers were searching through the debris Friday for possible survivors.

The cause of the collapse was unknown.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SurfsideFloridaMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us